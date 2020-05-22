Pointing to the new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the National Institutes of Health notes Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir improves time to recovery.

"The investigational antiviral remdesivir is superior to the standard of care for the treatment of COVID-19," the NIH says, citing preliminary results from the randomized, controlled trial.

As noted, the investigators found remdesivir was most beneficial for hospitalized patients with severe disease who required supplemental oxygen. "Findings about benefits in other patient subgroups were less conclusive in this preliminary analysis."

"The report notes that patients who received remdesivir had a shorter time to recovery than those who received placebo," the NIH says.

"Ultimately, the findings support remdesivir as the standard therapy for patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and requiring supplemental oxygen therapy, according to the authors," the NIH says. "However, they note that the mortality rate of 7.1% at 14 days in the remdesivir arm indicates the need to evaluate antivirals with other therapeutic agents to continue to improve clinical outcomes for patients with COVID-19."