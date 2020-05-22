Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy, marking one of the largest corporate victims of the slowdown spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic (as well as heavy debt).

The impact of COVID-19 on travel demand was sudden and dramatic, causing an abrupt decline in the Company's revenue and future bookings," the company says. "Hertz took immediate actions to prioritize the health and safety of employees and customers, eliminate all non-essential spending and preserve liquidity. However, uncertainty remains as to when revenue will return and when the used-car market will fully re-open for sales, which necessitated today's action.

As an essential business, Hertz (and its subsidiaries, Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, Hertz Car Sales, and Donlen subsidiaries) remain open.

The principal international operating regions including Europe, Australia and New Zealand aren't included in the Chapter 11 proceedings, nor are the franchised locations.

It will file customary first-day motions to maintain operations, and says it has more than $1B cash on hand to support operations.