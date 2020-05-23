Airlines given tentative OKs to suspend service to 75 airports

The U.S. Transportation Department gave tentative approval to 15 airlines to temporarily halt service to 75 U.S. airports, albeit all airports would continue to be served by at least one air carrier, reports Reuters.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) won tentative approval to halt flights to 11 airports, while JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK) and Frontier Airlines (FRNT) were approved to stop flights to five airports each.

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) would be allowed to stop flying to an airport in Worcester, Mass, Aspen and Eagle, Colo.

U.S. air carriers are collectively burning through more than $10 billion in cash a month.

Demands have bounced off from historic low, but it may take several years for demand to return to pre-pandemic levels.

The Transportation Department said objections to the order can be filed until May 28.