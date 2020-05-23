U.S. adds dozens of Chinese firms, institutions to economic blacklist
May 23, 2020 8:13 AM ETCloudMinds (CMDS)CMDSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor122 Comments
- The U.S. Commerce Department will add 33 Chinese firms and governmental institutions to an economic blacklist for helping Beijing spy on its minority Uighur population or for their ties to China's military and weapons of mass destruction.
- The move comes a week after the U.S. changed an export rule to block semiconductor shipments to Huawei, and ramps up its ongoing tensions with China.
- Nine of the entities were added for being for their part in human rights violations and abuses committed in "China's campaign of repression" against Uighurs, ethnic Kakakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region; they included CloudWalk Technology, FiberHome Technologies Group, NetPosa, Intellifusion; and IS'Vision.
- 24 governmental commercial organizations were added to the list for their ties to weapons of mass destruction and Chinese military activities; the include Cloudminds (CMDS), Qihoo 360, China Jiuyuan Trading Corp., JCN (HK) Technology, and Skyeye Laser Technology.
- The action restricts export of U.S. items to the organizations named on the list, imposes additional license requirements, and limits availability of license exceptions for exports, re-exports, and transfers to listed entities.