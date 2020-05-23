Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is seeking China's approval to build Model 3 vehicles that use lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") batteries in the country, according to a document on the website of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The document didn't disclose the name of the battery maker; Tesla didn't immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

In February, Reuters reported that the electric vehicle maker was in advanced talks to use LFP batteries from CATL. The batteries contain no cobalt, one of the most expensive metals in EV batteries, in cars made at its China plant.

Tesla builds Model 3 vehicles at its Shanghai factory using EV batteries from Panasonic and LG Chem. CATL has said it would start shipping batteries to Tesla in July.