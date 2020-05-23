Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak set June 4 as the target date to reopen the gaming industry in the state. The Nevada Gaming Control Board is expected to approve the date, but will first meet with health officials on Tuesday to review safety and sanitation protocols that resorts plan to implement.

The timeline gives operators Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) next week to prepare. Casinos have been closed in the state since March 17.