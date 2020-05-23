3M (NYSE:MMM) settles two lawsuits that it filed in Florida connected with its efforts to combat fraud, price-gouging, and counterfeiting related to N95 respirators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 1, the maker of N95 respirators sued five vendors that it alleged targeted government officials with fraudulent offers to sell N95 respirators at inflated prices, while falsely affiliating themselves with 3M.

3M, Ignite Capital Partners, Institutional Financial Sales, and Auta Lopes settled a legal action filed in Tallahassee, FL, federal district court; the defendants disputed and denied the allegations made by 3M.

3M said it amicably resolved legal action against King Law Center through a mutually beneficial agreement; the lawsuit, that was filed in federal district court in Orlando, FL, has been dismissed with prejudice.