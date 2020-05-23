U.K. draws up plan to remove Huawei parts from 5G networks - FT

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is working up plans to phase out Huawei equipment from the country's 5G networks within three years, the Financial Times reports, citing government officials.

Senior Conservative members of parliament want to make sure that U.K.'s telecom networks, including 5G mobile phone infrastructure, don't include equipment from Huawei beyond 2023, on the basis that it could compromise national security.

In January, Johnson allowed the Chinese telecom equipment maker a limited role in supplying equipment for the country's 5G networks, while capping Huawei's market share to 35%. He also prohibited the use of the company's equipment in the critical core of mobile networks where data is routed and stored.

Companies that could potentially benefit from excluding Huawei from U.K. networks: Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), Nokia (NYSE:NOK), Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN).