President Trump is considering following through on a longtime threat to review anti-conservative bias on social media by establishing a new panel, sources tell The Wall Street Journal.

While the push is likely to run into resistance from advocates for free speech rights, it will also delve into the more subtle issue of viewpoint bias in search rankings, news feeds, content moderation, content banning and other practices.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) have all defended their current practices.