China's foreign ministry branch in Hong Kong says its proposed national security laws for the city won't harm foreign investors, and urged other countries to stop "meddling."

Yesterday White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said imposing the security laws on Hong Kong would threaten its status as a financial center in Asia.

The U.K., Australia, and Canada have also expressed "deep concern" about the proposed laws, adding that the move would undermine the "one country, two systems" principle agreed upon when Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

