Avidity Biosciences (RNA) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $100M IPO.

The La Jolla, CA-based biotech develops, what it says, is a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called antibody-oligonucleotide conjugates (AOCs) aimed at previously undruggable tissue and cell types. They work by inhibiting or modifying the expression of disease-related proteins and RNAs.

Its initial focus is on muscle disorders to demonstrate the capabilities of its approach. Its pipeline consists of five programs led by AOC 1001 for the potential treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare inherited disease characterized by progressive muscle wasting and weakness that typically manifests in people in their 20s or 30s. Other programs include muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease.

2019 Financials: Collaboration Revenue: $2.3M (+512%); Operating Expenses: $19.7M (+81%); Net Loss: ($24.7M) (-121%); Cash Flow Ops: $2.5M (+126%).