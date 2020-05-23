The NBA is in talks with Disney (NYSE:DIS) on a single-site scenario to resume games in central Florida in late July, the AP reports, signaling that the league believes the season can continue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Th National Basketball Players Association is also part of talks with the media company. Games would be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on the Disney property near Orlando.

The conversations are still "exploratory," NBA spokesman Mike Bass told the AP. The 255-acre campus with multiple arenas would be used not only for games but for practice and housing as well.

The league has been working on a number of return-to-play scenarios for several weeks, all with testing as a key part of the plans.

Teams have allowed players to return to their training facilities for voluntary sessions since May 8, but no more than four players are allowed inside a facility at a time; the next steps would likely ease restrictions for those voluntary workouts.