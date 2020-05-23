Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) has wrapped up its annual meeting and a special meeting set to change its board composition.

The annual meeting resulted in the election of nine directors.

The company had previously reached a deal with Lion Point to add two new independent directors, and (if shareholders approved a board expansion) to add two other Lion Point nominees.

Shareholders approved the expansion to 12 boardmembers in the special meeting, and so Thomas Linton, Martin McCourt and Mark Twaalfhoven are joining the other nine directors.

They also approved the advisory say-on-pay vote, as well as amending by-laws and plans covering stock options and restricted shares.