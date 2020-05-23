Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as soon as this weekend after a debt default and the shutdown of its stores due to the coronavirus, WSJ reports.

The off-price retailer is up against a Tuesday deadline to repay loans from JPMorgan Chase Bank and other lenders, according to the report.

Tuesday Morning, which has ~700 stores across the U.S. and has furloughed the bulk of its 9K employees, is reliant on its store sales to bring in revenue because it does not sell inventory online.