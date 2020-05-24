Reliance Industries unveiled a small pilot of JioMart deliveries in select areas of Mumbai in April, days after announcing that Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) would spend $5.7B for 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms.

The company is now launching an online grocery service by capitalizing on the 400M-strong user base of Facebook-owned WhatsApp, challenging Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) local unit and Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) Flipkart in more than 200 towns across India.

"Never waste a crisis, they say!" tweeted Damodar Mall, CEO of grocery retail at Reliance. "A wise colleague mentioned today, 'Alibaba also flourished starting from the SARS crisis.'"