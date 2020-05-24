Police fired tear gas, pepper spray and water cannons to disperse thousands of Hong Kong protestors on Sunday, who gathered to demonstrate against Beijing's plan to directly impose national security laws on the city.

It was the biggest flare-up since COVID-19 lockdowns began and posed a fresh challenge to Xi Jinping as China tightens its grip over the global financial hub.

Concerns remain over the fate of the "one country, two systems" formula that has governed Hong Kong since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

ETFs: EWH, FHK, FLHK, ZHOK