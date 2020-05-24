"Some U.S. political forces are taking hostage of China-U.S. relations, attempting to push ties to the brink of a so-called 'new Cold War,'" China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday during his annual news briefing on the sidelines of the National People's Congress.

"This is dangerous and will endanger global peace. China has no intention to change the U.S., not to mention replace the U.S. It is also wishful thinking for the U.S. to change China."

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, ASHR, YINN, MCHI, TDF, EWH, CAF, YANG, KBA, GXC, CHIQ, CYB, FXP, CHIX