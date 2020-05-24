The market for public equity sales "is picking up sooner than anticipated," said Neil Kell, chairman of global capital markets for Bank of America. "You're going to see a wave of IPOs come to market that are larger rather than smaller because in volatile markets investors want more liquidity."

Six companies have filed plans to float in the U.S. in the past two weeks, surpassing all the filings in April, according to Refinitiv.

The list includes online car seller Vroom (VRM) and fintech provider Shift4 Payments (FOUR). Others that have registered to list this year include Warner Music (WMGC) and Albertsons (ACI).