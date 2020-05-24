Scheduled to blast off on Wednesday at 4:33 p.m. ET, the NASA/SpaceX (SPACE) Commercial Crew flight test launch will carry Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on a Falcon 9 rocket.

It'll be the first time since the space shuttle program ended in 2011 that U.S. astronauts will be sent into space aboard an American rocket from American soil.

The shift to private companies allows NASA to zero in on deep space travel. Those would include company-led endeavors - with relatively limited federal oversight - taking astronauts to the moon as soon as 2024 and later to Mars or beyond.