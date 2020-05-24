The $2.2T coronavirus relief law enacted in March extended unemployment benefits to previously ineligible groups, like the self-employed and independent contractors.

However, some Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) drivers are nervous about tapping the program out of fear it would certify them as independent contractors, and undermine their fight to be classified as employees.

While some labor attorneys believe their concern is valid, others think the threat is overblown.

California passed a law last year requiring gig companies to treat independent contractors as employees, and other states, like New York, are attempting to follow suit. California's AB5 law took effect in January, but is being challenged in court.