It's "viable, safe, and necessary" for China to increase borrowing to deal with the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus, Cong Liang, secretary-general of China's National Development and Reform Commission said at a press conference.

On Friday, China Premier Li Keqiang said Beijing would issue bonds and raise the fiscal deficit by RMB 5.8T ($813B) to bolster the flagging economy.

Cong, who is China's chief economic planner, said the country's fiscal deficit ratio of at least 3.6% this year remains "very low" when compared with the international average of just under 10%.

Some have raised concerns about China's rising debt. "Beijing is exchanging short-term gains for long-term pain," Bo Zhuang, an economist at TS Lombard, told the Financial Times.

China's government debt-to-GDP ratio was just under 40% in 2019, according to official data, vs. over 106% in the U.S. and almost 70% in India.

But the official debt data excludes borrowing by local government financing vehicles. The IMF estimate that China's public debt-to-GDP ration for last year would be more than 80% with LGFV debt included.

