Huawei reportedly called in senior officials from Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix's (OTC:HXSCF) Chinese units to ask for a stable memory chip supply even as the U.S. sought to isolate the Chinese telecom company.

The Korea Economic Daily reported the news, citing unidentified industry sources.

One of the five biggest customers for Samsung and SK Hynix, the Chinese company spends ~ 10T won ($8.1B) on DRAM and NAND flash memory chips from the Korean chipmakers each year.

Although the U.S. has prohibited any chipmaker using American equipment from supplying Huawei without U.S. government approval, the Huawei is concerned that the Trump administration could widen restrictions later, the Korea Economic Daily article said.

