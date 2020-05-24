If China imposes national security laws on Hong Kong, the U.S. might impose sanctions on Hong Kong and China, White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."

“It looks like, with this national security law, they’re going to basically take over Hong Kong,” O'Brien said. "And if they do ... Secretary (of State Mike) Pompeo will likely be unable to certify that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy and if that happens there will be sanctions that will be imposed on Hong Kong and China."

Like other Trump administration officials, O'Brien said China's proposed national security legislation for the former British colony threatens its status as a financial hub.

“It’s hard to see how Hong Kong could remain the Asian financial center that it’s become if China takes over,” O’Brien said.

