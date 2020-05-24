Some hedge funds cash out of PayPal - Insider Monkey

Insider Monkey's Reymerlyn Martin writes that hedge funds' enthusiasm for PayPal Holdings is ebbing from Q4 levels.

A total of 118 hedge funds were long on the fintech stock at the end of Q1, down 6% from Q4-end.

Still, that's up from the 93 hedge funds that held shares or bullish call options in PYPL a year earlier.

Eminence Capital sold the biggest PYPL stake, valued at ~$139.3M, of the 750 funds monitored by Insider Monkey; and Suvretta Capital Management sold about $120.8M of the stock.

That's not to say all hedge funds soured on the stock.

Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management holds the largest positions among hedge funds, with a position worth almost $670.5M, or 0.8% of its total 13F portfolio. Lone Pine Capital holds a $504.1M position. Others with long positions include Coatue Management, Tiger Global Management, and Citadel Investment.