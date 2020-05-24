AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), the world's third-largest gold miner, temporarily suspends work at its Mponeng gold mine in South Africa after 164 workers tested positive for COVID-19.

The company conducted 650 tests since Thursday at the mine. Of the positive cases, the vast majority were asymptomatic, the company said.

“As a precautionary step, operations at Mponeng Mine — which were running at 50% capacity — have been temporarily halted on a voluntary basis to complete contact tracing and to again deep clean and sanitize the workplace and key infrastructure,” company spokesman Chris Nthite told Bloomberg News.

AngloGold is in the process of selling its South African assets to Harmony Gold, a transaction that's expected to be completed at the end of June.