Billionaire Beny Steinmetz tells the Financial Times that he has new evidence that will help him reverse a $2B arbitration award to Brazilian miner Vale (NYSE:VALE) over a failed joint venture in Guinea.

Steinmetz says the evidence, gathered by private intelligence agency Black Cube, shows that Vale was aware of potential problems with how the rights to develop a huge iron ore deposit called Simandou had been obtained.

In 2010, Vale agreed to buy 51% of Guinea assets belonging to BSG Resources, a mining company controlled by the Steinmetz family, including two blocks of Simandou.

The JV, though, was stripped of its license to develop Simandou in 2014 after the government of Guinea's then new president, Alpha Conde, concluded the rights had been obtained through bribery; both Steinmetz and BSG Resources have denied the charges.

After the JV lost the Simandou license, Vale started a legal action and in 2019 was awarded $2B by a London arbitration court.

Steinmetz says he can show that Vale already believed, incorrectly, that BSG Resources had gained the rights through bribery and corruption before it signed the deal.

Steinmetz is seeking to serve subpoenas on Vale and Rio Tinto (OTCPK:RTPPF), the mining group that owns the rights to the other half of Simandou.

Vale, meanwhile, says it's confident Steinmetz's efforts to reopen the case will be rejected "by and court or tribunal considering the full record" of the case.