Most publicly traded companies hold onto PPP loans - Reuters

More than four-fifths of publicly listed companies that received Paycheck Protection Program forgivable loans under the CARES Act have held onto them, Reuters reports, citing data from market research firm FactSquared.

Sixty-eight companies returned $435.8M in loans out of a total of 424 public companies that were granted $1.35B of loans.

A Reuters analysis found that 76 public companies that received PPP loans and haven't said whether they'll return them had enough cash and cash equivalents to cover operating costs until at least June; the analysis was based on the companies' most recent earnings.

Of those, 22 received loans of at least $2M, Reuters said.