The White House suspends entry of non-U.S. citizens traveling from Brazil, due to the spread of the coronavirus in Latin America's largest largest and hardest-hit country.

The ban applies to foreign nationals who have been in Brazil in the 14 days before they seek to enter the U.S.

The order takes effect May 28 at 11:59 PM ET.

Brazil has the second-largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world after the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

The U.S. has more than 1.6M confirmed cases and 97,599 deaths from the virus, while Brazil has 347,398 cases (slightly more than Russia) and 22,013 deaths.

