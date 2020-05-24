The Empire State allows sports leagues, campgrounds, and veterinarian offices to reopen with modifications.

Professional sports leagues now get the go-ahead to start training camps, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said during his daily press conference.

"I believe that sports that can come back, without having people in the stadium, without having people in the arena, do it," he said.

He also advised people not to relax social distancing of mask wearing practices.

The Yankees and Mets were reportedly considering starting spring training in Florida, but the announcement offers the option of the teams training at their stadiums in the Bronx and Queens..

New York state has had more than 361K confirmed COVID-19 cases out of the U.S.'s 1.64M and 29,141 deaths out of the country's 97,679 deaths from the virus.

ETFs: NRK, BNY, NAN