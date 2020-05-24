Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) and Aristocrat Leisure (OTCPK:ARLUF) agree to settle two lawsuits over CHDN's sale of Big Fish Games to Aristocrat in 2018.

The settlement remains subject to approval by U.S. Federal District Court for the Western District of Washington.

Under the terms of the settlement, CHDN will pay $124M and Aristocrat will pay $31M into a settlement fund.

All members of the nationwide settlement class who do not exclude themselves will release all claims relating to the subject matter of the lawsuits.

