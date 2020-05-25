Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will re-open its two stores in two locations at Fukuoka and Nagoya Sakae in Japan on May 27, according to the company’s retail website.

Dates for re-opening of the balance 8 stores have not been posted yet.

The company has already reopened stores in Australia, Germany, Austria, South Korea, Switzerland and some stores in Italy and the U.S. taking its open store tally to 148 out of 510 stores.

Customers will have to follow social-distancing rules, be required to submit a temperature check and wear a mask before entering.