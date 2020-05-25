Anthony Marino, President, Director and CEO of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) has resigned, effective immediately.

Mr. Lorenzo Donadeo has been appointed as Executive Chairman. He served as Chairman of the Board since March 1, 2016 and held various across the company prior to that.

Curtis Hicks will re-join the company as President.

In lieu of filling the role of CEO, the company has created an executive committee consisting of a minimum of five senior executives, including Executive Chairman, President, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice-President People and Culture and Vice-President of Business Development.

