"Terrorism is growing in the city and activities which harm national security, such as 'Hong Kong independence,' become more rampant," Secretary for Security John Lee said in a statement.

"In just a few months, Hong Kong has changed from one of the safest cities in the world to a city shrouded in the shadow of violence," he added, saying national security laws were needed to safeguard the city's prosperity and stability.

Shares in Hong Kong dipped Monday, bucking a regional rally, after the Hang Seng Index plunged 5.6% on Friday to log its worst day since July 2015.

ETFs: EWH, FHK, FLHK, ZHOK