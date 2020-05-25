"The Treasury has drawn up plans that would require employers to cover between 20%-30% of people's wages" as it looks to reduce the vast burden of the coronavirus crisis on government finances.

"They would also be required to cover the cost of employer’s national insurance contributions, on average 5% of wages," according to The Times.

The job retention program sees the government pay 80% of wages - up to £2,500 a month - for staff who would otherwise be made redundant.

