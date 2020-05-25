U.S. futures gain alongside global equities

U.S. markets are closed today for Memorial Day, but stock index futures are ahead by 1% as the pace of state reopenings accelerate against the rise in U.S.-China tensions.

The Nikkei climbed 1.7% overnight in Asia, while over in Europe, the CAC 40 and DAX are up 1.3% and 1.7% , respectively.

Earnings season picks up tomorrow with results from American bricks-and-mortar retailers like AutoZone, Costco and Nordstrom, as well as tech companies HP, Salesforce and Dell Technologies.

Economic reports this week include updates on new home sales, mortgage applications, consumer confidence, trade and jobless claims (38M over the last eight weeks).