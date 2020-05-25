Only a quarter of the NYSE's (NYSE:ICE) usual population of traders will be back on the floor tomorrow as the exchange reopens following a two-month closure prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traders who return must wear masks, avoid taking public transportation and follow social-distancing rules, with newly erected Plexiglas barriers to help them stay apart. Liability waivers must also be signed that prevents them from suing the NYSE if they get infected at the exchange.

Splashy bell ringings and IPO celebrations will remain absent, as well as media broadcasts from the floor, like CNBC and Cheddar.