Vaxcyte (PCVX) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $100M IPO.

The Foster City, the CA-based vaccine developer, formerly known as SutroVax, boasts a lineup of six programs, led by VAX-24, a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) that, it says, provides the broad-spectrum coverage of Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Pneumovax 23 (pneumococcal vaccine polyvalent) with an immunogenicity profile on par with Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Prevnar 13 [pneumococcal 13-valent conjugate vaccine (diphtheria CRM197 protein)]. Candidate #2, VAX-XP, is designed to expand the breadth of pneumococcal coverage to 30 strains.

2019 Financials: Operating Expenses: $54.2M (+53%); Net Loss: ($50.3M) (-71%); Cash Burn: ($47.1M) (-54%).