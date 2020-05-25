Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and collaboration partner Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) announce positive results from Part A of a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Dupixent (dupilumab) in patients at least 12 years old with eosinophilic esophagitis, a chronic immune disorder in which white blood cells called eosinophils build up in the esophagus in reaction to foods, allergens or acid reflux that can lead to difficulty swallowing.

The study met both co-primary endpoints, the proportion of patients achieving a certain eosinophil count (a measure of esophageal inflammation) at week 24 and the change from baseline in a swallowing difficulty questionnaire at week 24, both versus placebo, as well as all key secondary endpoints.

No new safety signals were observed.

Detailed results will be presented at a future medical conference.

Dupixent is currently approved in the U.S. for atopic dermatitis, asthma and nasal polyposis.