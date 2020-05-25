Anaplan Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 25, 2020 1:35 PM ETAnaplan, Inc. (PLAN)PLANBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (+12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $100.71M (+32.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PLAN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.