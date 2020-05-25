Booz Allen Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
May 25, 2020 1:35 PM ETBooz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)BAHBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Booz Allen (NYSE:BAH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (+10.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.95B (+9.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BAH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.