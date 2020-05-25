Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (-63.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $211.45M (-38.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HIBB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.