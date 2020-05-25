American Woodmark Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
May 25, 2020 1:37 PM ETAmerican Woodmark Corporation (AMWD)AMWDBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.51 (-19.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $373.28M (-8.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMWD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.