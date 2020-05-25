Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) plans to sell its equity investment in Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) though a public offering and related share repurchase by Regeneron.

Regeneron agrees to buy back $5B of its stock from Sanofi conditional on completion of the proposed public offering.

Sanofi expects to use the proceeds from the transactions to "further our ability to execute on our strategy to drive innovation and growth," but didn't say exactly what it would use the proceeds on.

Sanofi currently holds ~23.2M shares of Regeneron’s common stock, representing ~20.6% ownership.

If both the stock offering and repurchase are completed, and the underwriters fully exercise their option to buy additional shares, Sanofi will continue to own ~400,000 shares of REGN common stock.

The transactions will have no impact on the two companies' ongoing collaboration, Sanofi said in a statement.

After restatement of Sanofi previously reported non-GAAP indicator (business net income) and change of its definition to exclude the effect of equity method accounting for Regeneron investment, Sanofi business EPS is expected to grow by ~+5% in 2020 at constant exchange rate compared to 2019 restated business EPS of €5.64, which is in line with Sanofi’s 2020 business EPS growth guidance.