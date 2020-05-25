AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $13.19 (-17.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.65B (-4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AZO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.