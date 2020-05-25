Keysight Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
May 25, 2020 5:35 PM ETKeysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS)KEYSBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (-15.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (-5.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KEYS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.