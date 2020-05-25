Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) says it has started a phase 1 clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine candidate code-named NVX-CoV2373, and expects to issue preliminary immunogenicity and safety results in July.

The company says it plans to enroll ~130 healthy people ages 18-59 at two sites in Australia for the phase 1 study.

If successful, Novavax would conduct a phase 2 study in multiple countries including the U.S. and in a broader age range, and would also test whether the vaccine reduces the risk of COVID-19.

Novavax CEO Stanley Erck tells WSJ that the company has started to scale up manufacturing before knowing whether the vaccine will be proven in the studies to work safely.

"Time is the most important thing here," Erck says, adding that the company normally would have waited 6-9 months to start the buildup.