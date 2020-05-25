Air Canada's (OTCQX:ACDVF) takeover bid for tour operator Transat (OTC:TRZBF) faces an extended probe from European Union regulators, which have set a Sept. 30 deadline to rule on the deal, Bloomberg reports.

The European Commission cites concerns that the transaction could significantly reduce competition on 33 routes, and says potential rival WestJet (OTC:WJAFF) would be unlikely to compete strongly on key routes.

Transat says it is reviewing the EU's decision to extend its probe into the proposed deal and will activate the first one-month extension of the outside date for the transaction to July 27 from June 27.

Transat agreed last August to be acquired for C$18/share but the stock has since slumped well below that level, suggesting investors doubt the C$720M deal will happen in light of the coronavirus crisis, which has hurt prospects for travel companies.