Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) and BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) have entered into a clinical collaboration agreement to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of combining two of Chi-Med’s drug candidates, surufatinib and fruquintinib, with BeiGene’s anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab, for the treatment of various solid tumor cancers, in U.S., Europe, China and Australia.

Under the terms of the agreement, Chi-Med and BeiGene each plan to explore development of the combination of surufatinib with tislelizumab or fruquintinib with tislelizumab in different indications and regions.

The companies have agreed to provide mutual drug supply and other support.