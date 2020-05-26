Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) and Leica Biosystems, a global leader in workflow solutions and automation announce European launch of the CE-IVD marked RNAscope In Situ Hybridization Detection Kit for automation on the BOND-III platform.

The combination of Bio-Techne's RNAscope and Leica's BOND-III will provide pathologists access to leading applications to support their diagnostics labs.

The RNAscope In Situ Hybridization Detection Kit and Probes are a robust technology that identifies RNA expression patterns and localization at the single cell level with spatial and morphologic context.