Continued rally has S&P 500 set to open above 3,000

U.S. stock index futures gained 2% overnight, suggesting the S&P 500 will open above its 200-day moving average when trading resumes after the Memorial Day holiday.

"It's the grand re-opening that matters, with the S&P 500 within earshot of the psychologically fundamental 3,000 mark," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp. The S&P hasn't been above 3K since late February.

Americans were drawn to bars, beaches and parks despite the number of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 approaching 100,000, while biotech company Novavax started the first human study of its experimental coronavirus vaccine.

